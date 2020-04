(Mass Appeal) – Do you love live music? Are you disappointed that you can’t get out to see some live performances? We have some great news for you. A local music fan has created an online database of local music performances you can enjoy from home.

Baer Tierkel, a software developer by trade, is working with local performers to showcase their home-based musical performances online via the web site, LiveCouchMusic.org, and he came on Mass Appeal to talk about it.