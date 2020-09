(Mass Appeal) - Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? Did you know you could get relief for up to a year? Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (a.k.a., the CARES Act), borrowers are eligible for mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months.

Jeffrey Smith, Vice President & Chief Loan Officer with Freedom Credit Union is here now to walk us through what forbearance is and how it can help borrowers with their mortgages.