Must-have products for autumn

(Mass Appeal) – Embrace the changing season with some new recipes, products and decor. Lifestyle expert Limor Suss introduces us to some of her favorite picks for fall.

Hood Cottage Cheese comes in a variety of new flavors. Visit www.hood.com for recipes and product information.

Bic EZ Reach Lighter comes in handy whether you’re lighting up your pumpkins or some cozy candles. See their new designs at www.shopbic.com.

Burlington is a great stop for bargain hunters. Find clothing and home accessories at www.burlington.com.

You can follow Limor for more helpful tips and products online at www.LimorLoves.com.

Segment sponsored by LS Media, Inc