Mystic Aquarium’s outdoor exhibits now open

(Mass Appeal) – Mystic Aquarium’s outdoor exhibits are now open for visitors. Nathan Fague, director of safety and security, joined us with details on the precautions the Aquarium is taking to keep everyone safe.

Fague said only 50% of the Aquarium’s visitors can enter, so it’s important to purchase your ticket in advance. Masks are required and they ask that visitors remain patient and observe social distancing rules.

Lunch service is available for people. For more information on your visit, go to MysticAquarium.org.