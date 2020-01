(Mass Appeal) – National Catholic Schools Week is January 26 through February 1 and on the show today we had a visit from two members of St. Mary’s Parish Schools in Westfield, Matt Collins, Principal and Aaron Kielbasa, high school senior.

Matt and Aaron share their experiences, not only of being long time Catholic school students, but Matt discusses why he became the administrator of his alma mater and the values he and Aaron received from their education.