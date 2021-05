HOLYOKE, Mass. (State House News Service) - The Legislature appointed six lawmakers Thursday to negotiate the differences between House and Senate versions of legislation financing the construction of a new Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

The branches passed their respective versions (H 3701 / S 2442) in unanimous votes in April and the bill now heads to a six-member panel to iron out the differences, and such panels almost always choose to deliberate in private. The House conferees are Second Assistant Majority Leader Joseph Wagner, Bonding Committee Co-Chair Danielle Gregoire, and Rep. Donald Berthiaume. The Senate appointed Ways and Means Committee Vice Chair Cindy Friedman, Bonding Committee Co-Chair Paul Feeney, and Sen. Ryan Fattman, the ranking minority member of the Bonding and Veterans' Affairs committees.