National Stroke Month: Knowing the warning signs of Atrial Fibrillation could help prevent a stroke

Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, heart failure and other heart-related complications. In honor of National Stroke Month, we talk with Dr. Bradley P. Knight, Professor of Cardiology at Northwestern University.

Fluttering in your heart may cause blood to pool and form clots, which might make their way to your brain, increasing your risk of stroke five-fold.

Although AFib affects more than 2.7 million Americans, many are unaware of the signs, symptoms and increased risk for stroke due to this condition. Managing your AFib may reduce your stroke risk.

Risks and Stats: