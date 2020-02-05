Breaking News
Several shots fired, one person wounded in Holyoke shootout
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997

National Weather Person Day: A look at training and education

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – We continued our exploration into all things forecasting for National Weatherperson’s Day by chatting with 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon about the training and education it takes to become a meteorologist.

Reardon, who grew up in Western Massachusetts, has always been a science and engineering enthusiast. She obtained her meteorology degree from the Florida Institute of Technology.

After working with National Weather Service, Reardon decided to become an on-air meteorologist. She loves the weather here in our area because we get to experience everything – from heat waves to snow!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories