National Weather Person Day: A look at training and education

(Mass Appeal) – We continued our exploration into all things forecasting for National Weatherperson’s Day by chatting with 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon about the training and education it takes to become a meteorologist.

Reardon, who grew up in Western Massachusetts, has always been a science and engineering enthusiast. She obtained her meteorology degree from the Florida Institute of Technology.

After working with National Weather Service, Reardon decided to become an on-air meteorologist. She loves the weather here in our area because we get to experience everything – from heat waves to snow!