Natural remedies to ease your allergies

(Mass Appeal) – Allergy season is hitting us hard this year with pollen counts running really high the past few days. Jonathan Evans, herbalist at The Herbarium, joined us with some natural alternatives to OTC medications.

Evans noted that good ole vitamin C is very supportive this time of year and that nettles act as an antihistamine and anti-inflammatory.

Quercetin can inhibit overproduction of histamines and many of these formulas are homeopathic and safe for people who are taking multiple medications.