1  of  2
Breaking News
Body of missing Colrain woman found in Connecticut River Passenger killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Charlemont
Watch Live
SpaceX, NASA Launch U.S. Astronauts To International Space Station

Natural remedies to ease your allergies

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Allergy season is hitting us hard this year with pollen counts running really high the past few days. Jonathan Evans, herbalist at The Herbarium, joined us with some natural alternatives to OTC medications.

Evans noted that good ole vitamin C is very supportive this time of year and that nettles act as an antihistamine and anti-inflammatory.

Quercetin can inhibit overproduction of histamines and many of these formulas are homeopathic and safe for people who are taking multiple medications.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today