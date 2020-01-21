Natural remedies to ward off winter aches and pains

(Mass Appeal) – Before you reach for the OTC medication, consider some alternative therapies that may bring relief. Jonathan Evans of the Herbarium joined us with topical ointments, soaks and supplements.

Evans suggests prevention for pain and inflammation. A few magnesium supplements and a little turmeric is good before you head out to shovel.

After shoveling, Evans has a blend of soaking salts to ease the pain, and many other remedies, including one that counts snake venom among its ingredients.