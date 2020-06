(Mass Appeal) – There are many natural supplements that work to strengthen the immune system and support areas of the body that can vulnerable to COVID-19. Jonathan Evans, an herbalist at the Herbarium, joined us with details.

Evans stated that a Stamford, Connecticut-based doctor recently had COVID-19 and found that two natural supplements, astragalus and quercetin, were very helpful.

In addition to those two natural supplements, Evans noted several others, including echinacea and elderberry.