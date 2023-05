(MASS APPEAL) – Student loan debt is a concern for many across the country, and with some loans put on hold and talks of debt forgiveness, it’s more confusing than ever. Joining me from the Law Office of Eric Kornblum is Attorney Eric Kornblum to help us better understand our options.

The Law Office of Eric Kornblum is located at 94 N Elm Street, Suite 402, in Westfield. You can reach them at (413) 568-3900 or visit debtfreema.com.

Sponsored by: Law Office of Eric Kornblum