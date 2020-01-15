Never too late for the flu shot

(Mass Appeal) – The flu season is upon us and health care professionals are urging the public to get the flu shot. Louise Cardellina, PA from American Family Care shares some information on the flu and how to help reduce its duration.

Flu season is ramping up fast in Western MA, and not just the more common influenza A, but also influenza B. Unfortunately, many patients being seen with the flu did not receive the flu shot and health providers are being very vocal that it is not too late to get the shot if you haven’t already.

In the mean time until you get the shot it is important to regularly wash your hands, avoid people who are sick, and not touch your face.