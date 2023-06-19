(MASS APPEAL) – We visited Tower Square in Downtown Springfield to get all the details on the new Big Y Express Fresh Market and what it has to offer to residents, workers and visitors of Springfield.

We first spoke with the store’s General Manage, Mike Blain, to get all the details on this new location. He shared the convenience that this Express Market brings to the community. There are no cashiers at this location, but they offer self-checkout as well as their myExpress Checkout that allows you to shop and checkout all from you phone.

Big Y emphasizes the importance of supporting local businesses and that includes the new Big Y Express Fresh Market. You can find local businesses such as Happy Valley, Harmony Springs soda, and much more.

We also spoke with Carrie Taylor, RDN, LDN, KYT & Andrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN, Registered Dietitians for Be Well with Big Y, to learn how you can build nutritious meals and snacks for you and your family from the Big Y Express Fresh Market at Tower Square.

You’ll find a large variety of foods for building healthful meals and snacks with the convenience of location right in downtown Springfield. Whether you need to pick up something nutritious to snack on in the office or quick & easy dinner solutions, Big Y Express Fresh Market has you covered.

For more information visit bigy.com

