New camp activities for Girl Scouts this summer

(Mass Appeal) – Campers at Camp Bonnie Brae in East Otis will enjoy two new empowering activities this summer. Program Manager Jessica Gonzalez met us at the camp and told us all about these new programs.

First up, chopping wood! Gonzalez said this activity will boost confidence and is a life skill that girls can use in the future. All the wood chopped will be used by troops at cookouts and other fireside activities.

The next new activity it hatchet throwing. Gonzalez showed us how easy it is to do and explained how it’s a way to build confidence and have fun.

These activities are available for girls in grades 6 through 12. Gonzalez noted that there are summer jobs available at camp – lifeguards and counselors are needed. For information on camp or employment opportunities visit www.gscwm.org.