New England Air Museum celebrating “Women Take Flight” 2021

(Mass Appeal) – Join the New England Air Museum in commemorating Women’s History Month with Women Take Flight 2021! The museum is hosting a month-long celebration of the past, present, and future of women in aerospace. With us now to share the details of this program is Amanda Goodheart Parks, Director of Education.

This year, you will be able to participate in a special virtual component to the celebration. Information about the online offerings can be found on the NEAM website.

There will also be several in-person exhibits at the museum, which is located adjacent to Bradley International Airport, at 36 Perimeter Road in Windsor Locks, CT. All COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, so the entire family can have an incredible experience, learning about women in the aerospace industry!

