New England Air Museum fully reopens with new safety measures

(Mass Appeal) – The hangar doors are open and New England Air Museum welcomes back visitors as the entire museum opens tomorrow! Amanda Goodheart Parks is the Director of Education at New England Air Museum shares their new health and safety measures to protect guests.

Outdoor areas of the museum have been open since May 22nd. The vast complex is ideal for social distancing, with plenty of open space for guests and lots of fresh air. Starting June 19th, the whole museum will be open to the public daily. It has been completely cleaned and sanitized in preparation.

The museum is open 7 days a week from 10 AM – 3 PM. You can visit New England Air Museum online at www.neam.org. The museum is located at 36 Perimeter Road in Windsor Locks, CT.

