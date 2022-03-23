(Mass Appeal) – We are just a few weeks away from one of the most famous sporting events in the country – the Boston Marathon. Joining me now for a segment sponsored by New England Honda is Jason LaCroix, to talk about an exclusive partnership with the Boston Athletic Association.

Among this year’s vehicles for the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18 are the 2022 Honda Passport 5-passenger SUV and Ridgeline midsize pickup truck, as well as two Gold Wing motorcycles and the Metropolitan scooter. Honda vehicles will escort the honorary Grand Marshal along the course, as well as the top professional men, women, and wheelchair athletes as they make their way toward the finish line. Honda vehicles also will be part of the road reopening program at the conclusion of each event.

Runners and fans alike can interact with Honda vehicles featured at Boston Marathon Fan Fest on Copley Square Park and the Boston Marathon Expo at the Hynes Convention Center from April 15-17. A special Honda Distance Medley Tent will be available for participants at all three B.A.A. Distance Medley events: the B.A.A. 5K on April 16, B.A.A. 10K on June 26, and B.A.A. Half Marathon on November 13. Honda’s newest models will be on display for runners, volunteers, and spectators to enjoy.

Segment sponsored by: New England Honda