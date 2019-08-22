New exhibit centered on the surprising history behind a prolific Currier & Ives artist

(Mass Appeal) – Maggie North, acting curator of art for the Springfield Museums, joined us to talk about a popular and prolific artist who worked for Currier & Ives and a new exhibit focused on her work.

The exhibit, titled “Fanny Palmer: The Artist behind Currier & Ives’ Greatest Prints”, is centered on artist Frances Flora Bond Palmer, better known as Fanny Palmer (1812-1876). Palmer was the only woman employed by the Currier & Ives lithography firm to the design prints that decorated numerous homes and businesses in the 19th century.

Palmer received little recognition as an artist, but produced many popular Currier & Ives pieces. According to North, Palmer had an excellent eye for architecture and landscapes. The exhibit is at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts through February, 2020. For more information, visit https://springfieldmuseums.org/ .