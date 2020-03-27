New federal tax deadlines this year due to COVID-19

(Mass Appeal) – The federal government has moved the date taxes need to be filed to July 15, aligning it with the date payments are due this year. Stephen Bloom, of Accounting and Tax Associates, joined us with what this all means.

According to Bloom, it’s important to note that it’s the federal taxes that have a new deadline, not the state taxes.

Bloom added that people who are expecting to get money back will probably want to file early anyway, but it does give people who are sick some time to recover prior to getting their taxes in order. Bloom said that many accounting offices are working remotely, so be contact with you tax professional on alternatives on how to best deliver your paperwork.