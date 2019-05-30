New group offers social support for young adults with cancer

Dealing with a cancer diagnosis is hard enough medically – never mind the social and emotional part. That’s why survivor Lisa Zacks started Girls on Chemo, a social support group for young people who have had cancer. Lisa joined us today to talk about this unique group for people 20-50 years old, and how people find support through sharing personal experiences.

You can find the group on Facebook at: www.Facebook.com/groups/GirlsOnChemo/ and ask to join (it is a closed group so you must ask to join and you will be sent a couple of questions). You can also contact the group by emailing: girlsonchemo@gmail.com.

