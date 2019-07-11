New play at Ko Festival reveals hidden Oklahoma history

Katie Pearl and Sabrina Hamilton previewed the annual Ko Festival in Amherst, and the new play “Ok, Ok.”

NAME OF EVENT: “OK, OK” by Katie Pearl

DATES & TIMES: July 12 at 8:00 PM, July 13 at 8:00 PM, July 14 at 4:00 PM for OK, OK – the season runs July 5-August 4, with performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

ADDRESS: 200 S Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002 – at the Holden Theatre, Amherst College

ABOUT THE EVENT:

OK, OK is a performance reckoning with the racism of today through the lens of what Katie Pearl learned-and didn’t learn-about Oklahoma history while growing up in Tulsa, OK. Performed by Pearl with a local ensemble of four, OK, OK weaves together personal biography and civic narrative to crack open closed surfaces and get at what’s underneath. Hilarious, heartbreaking and informative, it reveals the truths and untruths we as a country tell ourselves about who we are, where we came from, and where we’re going.

“OK, OK” was developed, in part, during a 2018 Ko Festival Rehearsal Residency.

