New program helps mothers battling opioid addictions

(Mass Appeal) – A new program is helping mothers who are struggling with an opioid addiction and Janise Katalina, chief family services officer of Square One, and Julie Gagne program director, Springfield Peer Recovery Center, came to tell Mass Appeal about it and where people can find help.

According to Katalina, the program can be custom fit for each mother’s recovery since recovery can be different for everyone. Gagne noted the program utilizes peer support, which is more comfortable for new mothers in recovery.

If you are a mother and are looking for more information on this program please visit startatsquareone.org/ .