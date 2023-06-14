(Mass Appeal) – Through a grant from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Westfield Public Schools has piloted a new reading intervention program called Ignite! with students in grades K-2nd at two of their elementary schools. A short pilot of this program was conducted earlier this spring with amazing results. Susan Dargie, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, and Dr. Christine Shea, Director of Assessment and Accountability, with the Westfield Public Schools are here to talk more about it.