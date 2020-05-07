New skin symptoms emerging with COVID-19

(Mass Appeal) – Certain skin problems related to COVID-19 are emerging and our dermatology expert, Dr. Stanley Glazer, of New England Dermatology & Laser, joined us with an update.

Dr. Glazer stated he’s been working with Baystate Medical Center on tracking a phenomenon called “COVID toes.” COVID toes look like frost-bitten toes and appear largely in children and teens. The skin condition arises after the person experiences the COVID virus, not before and in some cases, people with COVID toes are so recovered they test negative for the virus.

Dr. Glazer added that the virus can enter through cracks in the skin, so it’s important to stay moisturized. Keep hands hydrated and watch cracks that may appear on the face due to abrasions from masks.