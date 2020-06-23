New study on sea turtles leads to improvements in transport

1  of  2
(Mass Appeal) – Scientists from the New England Aquarium were part of a study focusing on the transportation of rehabilitated sea turtles. Dr. Charles Innis, director of animal health at the New England Aquarium, joined us with more.

According to Dr. Innis, the study found that the long trips taken to release rehabilitated turtles to warmer waters can be stressful and impact the health of the sea turtles.

In light of the study’s results, the New England Aquarium will work to minimize the stress caused by the trips to release the turtles, which can go as far south as Florida. Some of the improvements include having multiple drivers to avoid making stops, minimizing conversation during the transport, and driving during quieter times with less traffic.

