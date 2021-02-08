New technology improving lives and heart health at Cooley Dickinson Hospital

(Mass Appeal) – New technology available at Cooley Dickinson Hospital is working to vastly improve the lives of patients with heart issues. In honor of American Heart Month, we spoke with Dr. James Arcoleo, Medical Director of Advanced Cardiac Services at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, about this technology, how it works, and the difference it’s made for patients.

Dr. Arcoleo showed a us a sensor that once inside the patient, can detect heart problems before they crop up. This allows doctors at Cooley Dickinson to be proactive and treat heart issues before they become bigger problems.

To upload information from the sensor, all patients need to do lie on a pillow.

Segment sponsored by Cooley Dickinson Hospital