(Mass Appeal) – New Year Better Us is a wonderful organization that helps kids learn about themselves so that they can pursue their dreams and become successful adults. Coming up there is a teen photo shoot party that is designed to benefit local teens.
Regina Hudson, Co-founder & CEO, and Darrius Johnson, Co-founder & Director of Marketing, are here to provide all the details.
(Mass Appeal) – New Year Better Us is a wonderful organization that helps kids learn about themselves so that they can pursue their dreams and become successful adults. Coming up there is a teen photo shoot party that is designed to benefit local teens.