New Year, New You: Becoming an ally for women at work in 2020

(Mass Appeal) – In the New Year, some men may need to take a step back to ensure they are acting as an ally to women in the workplace. Ken Dolan-Delvecchio, founder of Green Gate Leadership, joined us with advice.

Dolan-Delvecchio provided some context, outlining how men have historically dominated leadership roles and better pay in the workforce – among other things. Many are not intentionally slighting women – oftentimes they simply have blind spots. The key to improvement is to actively listen and put aside feelings of defensiveness.

Women can help, too, stated Dolan-Delvecchio, by being assertive and speaking up when something feels uncomfortable.

