New Year, New You: Boost your blow drying skills

(Mass Appeal) – Looking to brush up on your blow drying skills? Fred Hawck from Wicked Salon joined us with tips on how you can make your hair look salon-styled at home.

Hawck said first it’s important to section your hair and use clips to blow dry a section at a time. Next, blow dry and pull hair down for smoothness; pull hair away perpendicular to the ground for more volume. For serious volume, blow dry pulling the hair up toward the ceiling.

Finally, Hawck demonstrated how to make a twist in your hair while blow drying for added texture.

