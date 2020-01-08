Breaking News
Fourth vaping-related death confirmed in Massachusetts

New Year, New You: Choosing the best color for your complexion

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Ever wonder what colors really look the best on you? Malena Chipps of Fancy That Antiques joined us with insight on what colors compliment your complexion.

Chipps shared a chart of colors and how people’s complexions fit into the seasons: winter, spring, summer and fall. What season you are is dependent on your hair, eye and skin color.

She provided a beautiful display of fashion and jewelry that correspond to each of the seasons and gave examples of how to incorporate it into your wardrobe in the New Year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal