New Year, New You: Choosing the best color for your complexion

(Mass Appeal) – Ever wonder what colors really look the best on you? Malena Chipps of Fancy That Antiques joined us with insight on what colors compliment your complexion.

Chipps shared a chart of colors and how people’s complexions fit into the seasons: winter, spring, summer and fall. What season you are is dependent on your hair, eye and skin color.

She provided a beautiful display of fashion and jewelry that correspond to each of the seasons and gave examples of how to incorporate it into your wardrobe in the New Year.