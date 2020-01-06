New Year, New You: Dating resolutions for the New Year

(Mass Appeal) – Is finding love on your list for 2020? Match maker Lanie Delphin from Mass Match joined us with her top five dating resolutions for the New Year.

Delphin states the first resolution is to be proactive in finding love. Let your network of friends know you are looking and to keep an eye out. Number two is don’t impose silly deadlines on yourself; give yourself time to find love.

Other resolutions include:

3. I will slow down and keep my eye on the prize: a healthy relationship

4. I will focus on what counts

5. I will give people a chance