New Year, New You: Exploring the intermittent fasting diet trend

(Mass Appeal) – Many people are talking about intermittent fasting as a great way to shed some pounds. Dietitian Jen Belanger joined us to discuss what the practice entails and why people find it beneficial.

According to Belanger, there are several ways to practice intermittent fasting, however at it’s essence it means eating normally (and reasonably) on most days and then restricting caloric intake from 0 to 500 calories on other days. Another popular method of intermittent fasting is to fast for 16 hours of a day – and yes, you can include your eight hours of sleep as a part of these 16 hours.

It’s important to note that this practice is not for everyone – people who are pregnant, nursing, have eating disorders, diabetics, elderly or children should not consider this method. If you are wondering if it’s right for you, consult your dietitian or doctor.