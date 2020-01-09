New Year, New You: Healthy seared salmon and a flavor filled winter vegetable casserole

(Mass Appeal) – Chef John Slattery from ChefJohnSlattery.com joined us for New Year, New You Week to show us how to make a healthy and delicious dinner of seared salmon paired with a grain pilaf and vegan winter vegetable casserole.

Root Vegetable Casserole

2 cloves garlic

2 cups chopped celeriac

3/4 cup chopped russet potatoes

1 small rutabaga

3/4 diced carrots

3/4 cup diced parsnip

Salt

Pepper

Oil

Directions

Boil potatoes and celeriac in 5 cups salted water for 25-30 minutes or until tender. Strain celery water into another small pot with garlic, onion, carrots and parsnips boil for 10 minutes. Place boiled celery and potato in mixing bowl. Pierce rutabaga and wrap with damp paper towel, microwave for 8 minutes on full power. Strain onions and other vegetables add to mixing bowl. Slip the skin off the rutabaga and small dice, add to mixing bowl, season with salt pepper and oil. Gently fold ingredients together and place in oven safe dish, bake at 375 until top is golden brown, about 25-30 minutes.

Grain Pilaf

4 ounces of quick cooking farro

4 ounces red wheat berries

4 ounces quinoa

1/4 cup flax seeds

2 Tbs Chia seeds

1/4 sliced and toasted almonds

1 Tbs garlic

2 Tbs shallots

2 Tbs chopped herbs

2 Tbs butter

Prepare each grain as directed and saute shallots, garlic, and herbs in butter. Add grains and continue to cook for 5 minutes. Add toasted almonds and serve.