New Year New You: Keeping Your Health Goals on Target

(Mass Appeal) – If you started the new year with some resolutions to get healthier and seem to be waning from those decisions, two experts join us to share their experiences and offer some advice to stay on track.

Rob Taub, is a national volunteer ambassador for Know Diabetes by Heart and has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, journalism and real estate, and has kept his personal goals going strong.

Dr. Evelyn C. Granieri, M.D., MPH, MSEd, is chief of Geriatric Medicine and Aging at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital She’s a professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a volunteer champion for the American Heart Association’s and American Diabetes Association’s Know Diabetes by Heart initiative.