Breaking News
Springfield Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect on Belmont Ave.
1  of  4
Watch Live
Senior Bowl Recap 2PM: Reliving the best moments and top performances Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump 4PM: Ribbon cutting at Springfield’s Union Station 4:30PM: ‘Stars of the Ice’ a look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis
Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer

New Year New You: Keeping Your Health Goals on Target

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – If you started the new year with some resolutions to get healthier and seem to be waning from those decisions, two experts join us to share their experiences and offer some advice to stay on track.

Rob Taub, is a national volunteer ambassador for Know Diabetes by Heart and has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, journalism and real estate, and has kept his personal goals going strong.

Dr. Evelyn C. Granieri, M.D., MPH, MSEd, is chief of Geriatric Medicine and Aging at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital She’s a professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a volunteer champion for the American Heart Association’s and American Diabetes Association’s Know Diabetes by Heart initiative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories