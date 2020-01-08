New Year, New You: Preventing injuries during your workout routine

(Mass Appeal) – Many people tackle a new exercise routine in the New Year and that can lead to injury. Physical Therapist Dr. Roger St. Onge joined us with practical advice.

According to St. Onge, dynamic stretching is the best way to warm up joints and muscles. These moves incorporate stretching and light movement simultaneous stretching.

St. Onge reminds athletes to be gentle with themselves, too. If you are jumping back into a routine you are not going to find yourself at your former peak condition – be patient, you’ll get there!