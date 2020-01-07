New Year, New You: Refreshing your website for 2020

(Mass Appeal) – The New Year is usually a good time to take fresh eyes and look at the things in your life that may need updating… like perhaps your website! Loryn Engelbrecht of Loryn Designs shared her tips to improve your website for 2020.

Engelbrecht’s first tip is photos; colorful photos and plentiful ones. Smart phones take great photos so it doesn’t have to be too complicated to make an update. Next, update the website’s links and functions: ensure all the buttons, links and contacts are in proper working order.

Then, optimize for mobile use. When you are on the go, your website needs are very different than those when browsing at home. Make sure key information is easily found for mobile use. Finally, showcase and link back to social media. People will continue to get news and inspiration from you and you website if they are one of your social media followers.