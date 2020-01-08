New Year, New You: Reinforcing your relationship in 2020

(Mass Appeal) – Relationship experts Michaelia and Andrew Daubon joined us with ways to think about strengthening the relationship with your partner in the New Year.

The Daubons shared five tips. First, be mindful of your differences; men and women come from different perspectives and it’s important to think about this during your interactions. Second, be your spouse’s greatest fan – look for opportunities to support and celebrate them.

Third, be your spouse’s best student: note any changes they have made to themselves and cultivate and understanding of what makes them unique. Point five, use a sandwich approach to criticism, which may help them lower their guard and be more open to your point.