Breaking News
Alfonso Sarno, father of Springfield mayor, has died
Watch Live
US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner

New Year, New You: The benefits of visiting a Chiropractor

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Make a new commitment to yourself in the New Year and don’t ignore those aches and pains! Dr. Kristina Kowalski from the Restorative Wellness Center joined us with a explanation of how visiting a chiropractor can help – as well as a live demonstration.

According to Dr. Kowalski, chiropractic work helps a lot more than simply your spine. Everything is connected and hip pain, for example, can be triggered from a whole other area in your body.

More than adjustments, chiropractors do a lot of muscle work as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories