New Year, New You: The benefits of visiting a Chiropractor

(Mass Appeal) – Make a new commitment to yourself in the New Year and don’t ignore those aches and pains! Dr. Kristina Kowalski from the Restorative Wellness Center joined us with a explanation of how visiting a chiropractor can help – as well as a live demonstration.

According to Dr. Kowalski, chiropractic work helps a lot more than simply your spine. Everything is connected and hip pain, for example, can be triggered from a whole other area in your body.

More than adjustments, chiropractors do a lot of muscle work as well.