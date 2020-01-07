New Year, New you Week: The importance of having a will, especially if you’re a parent

(Mass Appeal) – Thinking about end of life decisions can be difficult, but it’s crucial especially if you’re a parent. Attorney Mary Paier Powers from Powers Law Group joins us with information on protecting your wishes through a will.

Wills should include beneficiaries as well as guardians for your minor children. Having this document will make going through probate easier on your heirs. A “Living Will” states your end-of-life wishes in regards to medical intervention.

You should update your will whenever you have children, grandchildren, or another change of life situation to your beneficiaries.