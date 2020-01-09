New Year, New You: Why Thursdays are a great day to start something new

(Mass Appeal) – Many people start a new habit on a Monday, but research shows that Thursday may be a better day to embrace something new. Dr. Leslie Saulsberry, founder and CEO of Safi-a, joined us with an explanation.

According to Dr. Saulsberry, on Mondays our brains are overwhelmed with the week’s responsibilities. By Thursday the weekly stress seems to lessen and you have more time to commit to yourself and your resolution.

Finally, starting on a Thursday gives you the weekend to evaluate your resolution and adjust it, if needed, for success.