New Year’s Eve safety tips from the Chicopee Police Department

(Mass Appeal) – Celebrating New Year’s Eve can be a blast, and according to Chicopee Police Office Mike Wilk, it just takes a little planning to be safe as well.

Officer Wilk brought in several pairs of googles that simulate what it’s like being a little under the influence and a lot under the influence of alcohol and had Alanna run through a series of tests that demonstrated how quickly it can take for someone to become impaired.

Officer Wilk added that it’s important to stay with your friends and rely on a ride sharing app – opt to leave the car at home!