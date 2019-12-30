1  of  2
Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Part of Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham closed due to water main break Part of Route 2A closed in Orange due to crash

New Year’s Eve safety tips from the Chicopee Police Department

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Celebrating New Year’s Eve can be a blast, and according to Chicopee Police Office Mike Wilk, it just takes a little planning to be safe as well.

Officer Wilk brought in several pairs of googles that simulate what it’s like being a little under the influence and a lot under the influence of alcohol and had Alanna run through a series of tests that demonstrated how quickly it can take for someone to become impaired.

Officer Wilk added that it’s important to stay with your friends and rely on a ride sharing app – opt to leave the car at home!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories