(Mass Appeal) – Disney’s Newsies is a musical that was inspired by the true story of the 1899 New York City newsboys strike and has become a beloved stage performance seen across the country. Luckily, it is being performed here locally in the Pioneer Valley and I am joined by two of the actors, Michael Luciano who plays “Jack Kelly” and Rachel Lamarre who is “Katherine Plumber”. For more information visit Exit7Players.org.