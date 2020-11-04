Ninth annual Stuffing the Pantry Run/Walk goes virtual

(Mass Appeal) – So many fundraising events have had to go virtual because of the pandemic. Do you miss the thrill of a 5K race, fans cheering you to keep going, and the satisfaction of exercising for a good cause?

Well, good news, the Open Pantry has come up with a creative way to make your favorite parts of a charity run still happen in this pandemic. Terry Maxey, agency director of the Open Pantry and Charlie Casartello, founder of Stuffing the Pantry run, explain the new format for the 9th annual Stuffing the Pantry event.