No-bake banana split…lasagna?

Mass Appeal

by: Danny New

Posted: / Updated:

Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, taught us how to make a banana split lasagna, of course.

  • Crust:
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 c. crushed graham crackers (hint: if you are making your own crumbs 2 cups= 2 of the packages in the box)
  • 1/2 c. (1 stick) melted butter
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • Pinch of salt (eliminate if you are using salted butter)

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 c. sugar
  • 2 (8-oz.) tubs Cool Whip
  • 3 bananas, thinly sliced into rounds
  • 1 (20-oz.) can crushed pineapple, well drained
  • 1 lb. strawberries, finely chopped
  • 1/2 c. walnuts, toasted (if you want, but not toasted is just fine:) and chopped
  • Chocolate syrup, for drizzling
  • Rainbow sprinkles, for topping
  • Maraschino cherries, for topping

Directions:

  • Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, stir together graham crackers, melted butter, sugar, and salt. Press into baking dish and refrigerate until set, 15 minutes.
  • In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy, then fold in 1 tub Cool Whip. Spread mixture evenly onto crust.
  • Top cream layer with even layers of banana, pineapple, and strawberries. Top with remaining Cool Whip and sprinkle with walnuts.
  • Refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to overnight.
  • Drizzle with chocolate syrup and top with sprinkles and maraschino cherries before serving.

