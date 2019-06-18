No-bake banana split…lasagna?

Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, taught us how to make a banana split lasagna, of course.
- Crust:
- Cooking spray
- 2 c. crushed graham crackers (hint: if you are making your own crumbs 2 cups= 2 of the packages in the box)
- 1/2 c. (1 stick) melted butter
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- Pinch of salt (eliminate if you are using salted butter)
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 c. sugar
- 2 (8-oz.) tubs Cool Whip
- 3 bananas, thinly sliced into rounds
- 1 (20-oz.) can crushed pineapple, well drained
- 1 lb. strawberries, finely chopped
- 1/2 c. walnuts, toasted (if you want, but not toasted is just fine:) and chopped
- Chocolate syrup, for drizzling
- Rainbow sprinkles, for topping
- Maraschino cherries, for topping
Directions:
- Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, stir together graham crackers, melted butter, sugar, and salt. Press into baking dish and refrigerate until set, 15 minutes.
- In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy, then fold in 1 tub Cool Whip. Spread mixture evenly onto crust.
- Top cream layer with even layers of banana, pineapple, and strawberries. Top with remaining Cool Whip and sprinkle with walnuts.
- Refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to overnight.
- Drizzle with chocolate syrup and top with sprinkles and maraschino cherries before serving.