No blarney, we’re putting a sweet twist on this Irish-inspired bacon burger!

(Mass Appeal) – This fun burger would surely be the talk of the table. Dan Whalen, blogger at The Food in My Beard joins us with his creative recipe for a marshmallow cereal topped burger with an Irish whiskey cheese sauce.
Lucky Charms Burgers
Sauce-
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon cornstarch
4 ounces mild cheddar
1 1/2 tablespoons Irish whiskey
2 slices thick cut bacon
12 ounces ground beef
1/2 cup lucky charms
2 brioche burger buns
- Stir the cornstarch into the cream and whisk until combined.
- Bring the cream to a simmer, you will see it thicken. Remove from heat.
- Stir in the cheese, there should be enough residual heat for the cheese to melt, but if not you can turn it to low, just be careful not to overheat or it will separate
- Finally stir in the whiskey.
- Cook the bacon until crispy.
- Split the beef into 2 patties the same roundness as the buns. Cook on high to brown on both sides and cook to desired doneness.
- Build the burgers starting with the bottom bun, then the burger, then the bacon, then top with the cheese sauce followed by the lucky charms. Top with the top bun and serve.