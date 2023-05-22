(Mass Appeal) – You don’t have to have a bonfire to make delicious smores. You can make them right in your kitchen and Maureen Basile, Owner of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe, is going to show you how.

Marshmallow Smores

Ingredients:

3 envelopes unflavored gelatin (equal to about 21 grams or 2-2.5 TBS)

1 cup cold water, divided

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Cooking Spray

Graham Crackers split in half

Chocolate of your choice

Directions:

Spray the bottom and sides of a 9×13 rectangular baking pan with cooking spray (ensures marshmallows won’t stick).

In the bowl of a standing electric mixer or in a large bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 1/2 cup cold water mixed with your vanilla extract.

In a heavy saucepan, cook granulated sugar, corn syrup, 1/2 cup of cold water, and salt over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to medium-high and boil mixture, without stirring, until a candy or digital thermometer registers 240°F.

Remove the pan from heat and slowly pour sugar syrup over the gelatin mixture, stirring until gelatin is dissolved.

Beat mixture on high speed until white, thick, and nearly tripled in volume, about 6-8 minutes if using a standing mixer or about 10 minutes if using a handheld mixer (It’s ready when strings start pulling away from the sides.)

Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan and smooth with an oiled spatula.

Let marshmallows set up, overnight, uncovered, until firm.

To cut: sprinkle a 50/50 mix of powdered sugar and cornstarch on a large cutting board If needed: run a thin knife around edges of pan and invert pan onto the large cutting board. Lifting up one corner of inverted pan with fingers, loosen marshmallow and ease it onto the cutting board. Sprinkle a 50/50 mix of powdered sugar and cornstarch on Cut marshmallows to fit graham crackers.

Melt Chocolate.

Place your graham cracker on a piece of parchment. Add a dab of chocolate and immediately add your marshmallow. If desired, use a kitchen torch to toast the marshmallow. Add a dab of chocolate and top with the other ½ of the graham cracker. Once set, dip the entire smore into the melted chocolate. Sprinkle with festive sprinkles and toppers.