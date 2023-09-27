(MASS APPEAL) – The 12th annual Northampton Jazz Festival kicks off, as they always do, in grand fashion this Friday night and features nearly 20 performances across two jam packed days. And this year’s festival has a special honoree. Ruth Griggs, President of the Northampton Jazz Festival has all the details.

12th Annual Northampton Jazz Festival

The Northampton Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday, September 29th with their Downtown Jazz Strut. Stroll, sip and dine your way through downtown Northampton to the sounds of jazz ensembles at establishments across town. The Jazz Strut features free evening jazz performances in breweries, bars and restaurants throughout downtown Northampton.

The on Saturday, enjoy Jazz Fest Day from 11:30am through 9:00pm. The FREE music lineup features jazz musicians from around the region and across the globe performing in a variety of downtown venues throughout the day, followed by a special evening with the Max Roach Centennial Celebration, performing a ticketed show at the Academy of Music.

For more information and a full lineup of events, visit northamptonjazzfest.org

