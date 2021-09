SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Smith & Wesson announced their plans to relocate their headquarters to Tennessee. 22News takes a look at the history of Smith & Wesson that began in Springfield 165 years ago.

Smith & Wesson was founded by Springfield native Horace Smith and Daniel B. Wesson as the "Smith & Wesson Revolver Company" in 1856. Smith and Wesson originally started a partnership in 1852 in Norwich, Connecticut to develop the volcanic rifle.