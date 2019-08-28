Not your Mama’s Mac n Cheese recipe

Breaking News
Man dead after shooting on Abbe Avenue in Springfield
(Mass Appeal)- Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. But why not kick it up a notch? Andrew Brow, owner of Highbrow Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar shows us his twist on the traditional favorite.

Not mama’s Mac n cheese

INGREDIENTS: Campanelle pasta, garlic, shallots, fresh herbs, house lager, high brow cheese blend, local double cream, cheddar crackers

DIRECTIONS:Sweat garlic and shallots in olive oil, add herbs. Deglaze with house lager, add pasta cheese and beer. Mix until incorporated. Place Mac and cheese in a cast iron skillet. Top with crumbled cheddar crackers. Bake in 425 degree oven until toasted about 5 minutes

